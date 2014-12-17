December 25: The Day Internet of Things Devices Go Online En Masse

Experts say this is going to be the biggest Christmas for Internet of Things devices–which wirelessly sense or send information–ever. (Until next year.) As the relatively new ritual of unwrapping a present and then logging it on plays out on December 25, the day increasingly becomes notable for the sheer number of items that start sharing data. For many folks giving and receiving this holiday, an IoT gift will be their first experience with an always-on monitoring device. As such experts say the industry is watching closely to see how consumers respond.

“These devices always seems to take a leap around this time of year,” said John Fetto, a senior research and marketing analyst at Experian Marketing Services. Recent data by Experian shows that consumers already have been scouring Google the past month for Nest thermostats, DropCams, Fitbit wearables and Nike Fuelbands. Every holiday going forward is projected to accelerate on this trend, until there are 25 billion connected devices by the end of 2020, according to Gartner. (Some experts estimate that there are already twice as many things connected to the Internet as there are people on the planet.)

And as the number of smart devices increases, so do consumer concerns. “The data that’s being collected on you, it makes you the product,” says Chris Rouland, founder and CEO of Bastille Networks, a security company focused on the Internet of Things (IoT).

Experts stress that while the IoT market is in its infancy, the decisions consumers make this holiday–what you buy and what IoT gifts you end up using regularly–will tell companies a great deal about what consumers will and won’t put up with.

Big-box retailers are already pushing IoT items hard: Best Buy has created a new connected home department in its stores, while Staples, Lowes, and Home Depot have launched their own smart products. Seemingly everyone has an IoT angle, from small tech startups like wearable company Beacon & Lively, to big names like Google, Samsung and Apple, which will launch HomeKit, its first home automation product, next year.

Consumer advocates say now is the time to think about who is manufacturing these products and to read their privacy policies. Security breaches, such as a November incident with baby monitoring company Foscam, show that consumer data may not be as protected as users assume.