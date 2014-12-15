Zen And The Art Of The Juggalo

Now, the ICP’s devotees have inspired the world’s first Juggalo-themed art exhibition, called Where the Juggalo Roam, on view until December 20th at Start Gallery in Detroit.

The works are comprised entirely of oil paintings by British artist Lucy Owen, who immersed herself in juggalo culture for several months after learning of Insane Clown Posse for the first time last year. She would soon find herself drawing unlikely inspiration from the band–not just visual fodder for her paintings, but ideas on how to live one’s life, too (although she’s still not sure how magnets work).

New Gotham

“I was online one day, and saw a self-proclaimed juggalo getting tons of abuse from posters on a forum,” Owen tells Co.Design. A bit of online research revealed “widespread mockery” of juggalo culture. “It was like watching poor little fat kids get bullied on the playground,” she says.

Owen started to listen to ICP and Twiztid, the band’s proteges, to better understand this killer clown band’s cult following and its haters. While she found some of their violent lyrics hair-raising (a random sampling: “I’m hating sluts/Shoot them in the face, step back and itch my nuts”), she decided she had to come to America “to see some real live juggalos.” Off she went to The Gathering, a three-day festival in Detroit.

Though she was initially terrified (“What if the juggalos turn on me?”), Owen ultimately found The Gathering “magical.” “They were lovely,” she says. “Everyone was deeply charming and polite and respectable. I was impressed–that wasn’t the case at more mainstream music festivals I’d been to.”

AWJA (A Wild Juggalo Appears)

The paintings in “Where the Juggalo Roam” resulted from Owen’s experience becoming not a full-on juggalette, but what she describes as “a friend of the family.” They portray these maligned, deliberately clownish characters in a fantastical but humanizing light.