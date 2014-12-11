See The Most Expensive Photo Of All Time, Which Just Sold For $6.5 Million

All the Instagram hacks in the world won’t help you get to the top-tier of artistic photography, where images can sometimes fetch as much as millions. In fact, one recent purchase has smashed previous sales records and, at $6.5 million, is the most expensive photo of all time.
Australian photographer Peter Lik’s “Phantom” was sold to a private collector for $2.2 million more than the previous record-holder, Andreas Gursky’s “Rhein II”, bought in 2011. “Phantom” is a gorgeous black and white version of this devilish landscape photo, entitled “The Ghost.” The image was taken at Arizona’s Antelope Canyon, where a beam of light illuminated the air in the narrow, MC Escher-angled space. Talk about the perfect moment.
As PetaPixel reports, though, “rumors have swirled for years that Lik’s investors ‘buy’ his works at absurd prices as a marketing stunt to generate interest in his work.” This purported sale could in fact be a marketing stunt to draw attention to LIk in the way that the news of a million-dollar sale for an unknown author generates interest in a new manuscript.
