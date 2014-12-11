See The Most Expensive Photo Of All Time, Which Just Sold For $6.5 Million

All the Instagram hacks in the world won’t help you get to the top-tier of artistic photography, where images can sometimes fetch as much as millions. In fact, one recent purchase has smashed previous sales records and, at $6.5 million, is the most expensive photo of all time.

Australian photographer Peter Lik’s “Phantom” was sold to a private collector for $2.2 million more than the previous record-holder, Andreas Gursky’s “Rhein II”, bought in 2011. “Phantom” is a gorgeous black and white version of this devilish landscape photo, entitled “The Ghost.” The image was taken at Arizona’s Antelope Canyon, where a beam of light illuminated the air in the narrow, MC Escher-angled space. Talk about the perfect moment.

Peter Lik’s “Ghost” Black and White Conversion, “Phantom”

As PetaPixel reports, though, “rumors have swirled for years that Lik’s investors ‘buy’ his works at absurd prices as a marketing stunt to generate interest in his work.” This purported sale could in fact be a marketing stunt to draw attention to LIk in the way that the news of a million-dollar sale for an unknown author generates interest in a new manuscript.

