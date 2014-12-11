Ikea Turned A Movie Theater Into A Giant Slumber Party

People love watching movies in bed. Sure you get popcorn in the sheets and maybe fall asleep with a bag of licorice on your chest, but it’s all worth that sweet, sweet comfort.





Ikea knows this and did a wonderful thing for the people in the Russian town of Khimki. It tore out all the seats in one of its theatres and replaced them with rows of bedroom sets. It’s a pretty original marketing stunt that will get plenty of attention as it runs through December 14, but will make for some pretty awkward first dates.