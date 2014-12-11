This Barbershop Quartet’s “Sexual Healing” Cover Will Make You Abstinent

What does it take to desexualize one of the sexiest songs on record, sung by one of the sexiest men who ever lived? Five middle-aged white guys in candy-striped blazers, that’s what.

Last night on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon’s barbershop quartet The Ragtime Gals–with special guest Steve Carell–covered Marvin Gaye’s classic “Sexual Healing.” But it was neither “sexual,” nor “healing.” What was once a smooth-as-silk-sheets baby maker, has turned into, well, this:

And just when you think you couldn’t cringe harder–Fallon delivers that cheek pop.