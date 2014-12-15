In This Faux Video Game, Survival Depends on Your Social Media Status

What if survival depended on your social media status? Stock footage company Dissolve, known for its clever deployment of its inventory , has used its database to imagine such a world. It’s created Like Hunter: Become a Social Star , a trailer for a made-up video game in which the hero must rack up likes and friends in order to stay alive. There are numerous ways to make your social media footprint. Get likes by traveling long distances–but only if you post about your adventures every five seconds. Get “vanity points” for snapping selfies in cool locales. But don’t pander to brands on Twitter or you’ll lose followers for selling out. There are plenty of avatars to choose from, including “cool dad,” “scenester” and “rad bro.” All of them seem pretty social media savvy, though one of the unnamed avatars (she looks like “bitchy grandma”) might be a little behind the times when it comes to sharing pics on Snapchat.





Fortunately, nobody in the trailer becomes so unpopular on the web that they lose all their life points and kick it. Instead, watch what happens when your photo of a sneaker-wearing cat goes viral. The result? Immortality! Like Hunter is a lighthearted take on darker versions of the social media dependency, like the movie Men, Women, and Children or the fear-mongering of Sherry Terkle. After all, it won’t kill you to take a day or two away from Twitter, right?

The music featured in Like Hunter is “Okay Lover” by Blip Blip Bleep.