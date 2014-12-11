Watch A Man In A Jetpack Dance With A Plane

Along with food pills and robot butlers, the futurists of the past generation seemed pretty confident that by 2015, we would each be issued our own personal flying device that would whisk us to our destination, ending commuting and opening up the skies for our soaring pleasure. This has turned out not to be true. Instead, all we have are trains that go pretty fast.

But a few brave souls are still fighting the good fight for our jetpacks. You can see one of them, Yves Rossy, taking his winged jetpack out for a spin in this video here. His flying partner? A plane:

Resident Co.Exist jetpack expert Mac Montandon, author of Jetpack Dreams, says: “While this is clearly not the jetpack of Buck Rogers, James Bond, or our science fiction dreams, it is the closest real-world application I’ve seen. And it makes the Martin Jetpack look like exactly what it is: a lumbering, ducted-fan-driven SUV of the sky.”

Perhaps you won’t be flying like Rossy any time soon, but you can hold on to those jetpack dreams a little longer.