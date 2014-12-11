Amazon Made The Ultimate Cheesy Gift Card App Just In Time For The Holidays

We’re already 11 days into December, so if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, well Mom, this news is for you. Amazon today launched a new app for iOS and Android called Surprise! that lets you send digital gift cards to any of your contacts or Facebook friends.

Instead of Grandma writing you a $4.73 check for your Christmas gift, she can, for example, fire up one of Surprise!’s pre-existing e-card templates—which have a faint whiff of Clip Art to them—and attach a spendable Amazon gift card. Each e-card can be customized with text or audio message and photos, and, at the end, you can sign it with a finger.





Is it a little cheesy? Sure. Impersonal? You bet. In other words, it’s perfect for the holidays! Unfortunately, it looks like you might have to live in the United States to use it:





Try it out for Android here, and iOS here.

