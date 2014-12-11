advertisement
Amazon Made The Ultimate Cheesy Gift Card App Just In Time For The Holidays

[Photo: Flickr user Marie de Gouville]
By Chris Gayomali1 minute Read

We’re already 11 days into December, so if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, well Mom, this news is for you. Amazon today launched a new app for iOS and Android called Surprise! that lets you send digital gift cards to any of your contacts or Facebook friends.

Instead of Grandma writing you a $4.73 check for your Christmas gift, she can, for example, fire up one of Surprise!’s pre-existing e-card templates—which have a faint whiff of Clip Art to them—and attach a spendable Amazon gift card. Each e-card can be customized with text or audio message and photos, and, at the end, you can sign it with a finger.


Is it a little cheesy? Sure. Impersonal? You bet. In other words, it’s perfect for the holidays! Unfortunately, it looks like you might have to live in the United States to use it:


Try it out for Android here, and iOS here.

[h/t: Engadget]

