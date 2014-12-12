A Creative New Way To Encourage Employees And Support Causes At The Same Time

Think about the last time you gave one of your coworkers a shout-out for a job well done. It’s been a while, right? Now think of the last time you donated to a charity. It’s been even longer, most likely. Pats on the back and philanthropy may seem like two random bullet points on life’s to-do list, but employing them in concert at your organization may be a worthwhile endeavor.

Just ask the team at advertising agency Grey New York. Launched in May, “Gravy Points” combines giving praise and giving back in a unique way, one powered by You Earned It, an employee rewards platform, and Donors Choose, an online charity for schools.





“Grey puts a ton of emphasis on culture; we think it’s one of the most important drivers of our business,” says Zachary Treuhaft, chief digital officer at Grey. “So as part of that, we’re talking to people all the time who we think might be able to help our culture for various reasons.”

Zachary Treuhaft

How it works: Grey allots employees a designated number of points worth a predetermined sum. When someone wants to give their coworker some recognition (help on a presentation, staying late, etc.) they do so on the Gravy Points platform, bestowing their praise as well as however many points they choose to give that coworker. Employees can then take those points and cash-out toward a school charity of their choice on Donors Choose.

Gravy points turn into cash that makes creativity in New York schools–which is a thing of beauty when you reduce it to that.

“Our belief as a business is that creativity can make the world better,” Treuhaft says. “And what better way to close the loop on that than to say, look all of the things we do in our business–the little things we do every day that help our people out actually create more creativity, because that’s literally what this program does. If someone helps me, I thank them with some Gravy Points and those Gravy points turn into cash that makes creativity in New York schools–which is a thing of beauty when you reduce it to that.”

And as Charles Best, CEO and founder of Donors Choose, points out, there’s usually a disconnect in altruism at most companies.

Charles Best

“I think philanthropy is so much more in keeping with spirit of shouting someone out than a material reward,” Best says. “Acknowledging someone is an act of altruism in the first place, so converting that act of altruism into a pizza party or company fleece jacket or a gift card is fine, but it’s not in keeping with spirit in which it all began. Whereas philanthropy is maintaining the spirit of altruism that the shout-out began with.”