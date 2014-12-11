Is This Psychedelic iOS Keyboard The Craziest UI In Design History?

On December 16, 1997, an episode of the popular animated series Pokemon aired in Japan , during which the lovable electric gopher Pikachu spent a few minutes frenetically blasting rainbow-hued missiles out of the air with his rapid-fire lightning bolts. 30 minutes later, over 700 children were on their way to the hospital, driven into epileptic seizures by the episode’s insane strobe effects.

If you’re wondering what that has to do with a keyboard app for iOS 8, well, you’ve never used Nintype. It’s the epileptic seizures of 700… no, 1000… no, 1 million children, all distilled down to a single UI.

Seriously. This is the keyboard we’re going to be talking about.

Buckle up, cowboy, because we’re going beyond the infinite.

Nintype makes texting feel like playing the craziest game of Dance Dance Revolution ever.

Developed by Jormy, Nintype bills itself as a super-charged “dual swipe” keyboard for iPhone and iPad. It’s hard to boil Nintype down to a core concept, because there isn’t really one: it’s a keyboard made up of a million little tricks, some custom and some stolen wholesale from other keyboards, like swiping through letters or flicking on a letter for shortcuts. But that doesn’t really describe the particular face-melting quality of actually using Nintype. It’s sort of like Swype and Fleksy if a developer rolled them up into a ball and smoked them like a hallucinogen.

When Nintype works, it works really well. With most keyboards, you can either hunt-and-peck individual letters (like the default iOS keyboard), or swipe between keys to form words (like Swype), but with Nintype, you can do both at the same time, tracing half of a word with one thumb while tapping out letters on the other, and the keyboard will still figure out what you meant. When it works, it’s super fast: in fact, I’ve topped 130 words per minute using the Nintype keyboard. Comparatively, on a physical keyboard, I top out at around 85.





But there’s a lot more to Nintype than just what its developers call its “dual swipe” input method. There are a million shortcuts for everything, a lot of which don’t make any sense, but which can make an experienced Nintype user crazy fast and accurate. For example, did you mistype a word? Just tap it in Nintype’s history bar, and you can either select an autocorrected substitute, or retype the word without scrolling back. Need to scroll back anyway? Just swipe left and right along the space bar to move the cursor.