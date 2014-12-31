The 10 Coolest Office Spaces Of 2014

Fluorescent-lit cubicles are so last century. The latest in corporate office design is about creating more than just a place for employees to sit and stare at their computers, and the Googles of the world aren’t the only companies investing in awesome office spaces (though Google continues to build zany offices all over the world ). More and more, companies are hiring designers to outfit their headquarters with sleek interiors and productivity- and happiness-boosting amenities for workers like running tracks, cocktail bars, and more. Check out some of the quirky, cool, and colorful workplaces we coveted most this year.

Corporate Funhouse

The new West Hollywood headquarters of comedy website Funny or Die can only be described as funhouse chic. Designed by Clive Wilkinson Architects, these offices have astro-turf-lined meeting rooms, concrete floors perfect for skateboarding, and eye-popping colors. While the whimsical decor may reflect the company’s not-so-mature ethos, it does have what most fun-obsessed startups’ headquarters do not: plenty of private space to work in teams or get on the phone with a celebrity.





Ready For The Rat Race

A love of sport is infused into the Berlin offices of Onefootball, an app for worldwide soccer news and updates. Created by Munich-based architecture firm TKEZ, the app’s home base features a running track that snakes through the 15,000-square-foot space, bookended by goal posts on either end. Adding to the sporty aesthetic are locker-room-style cabinets, stadium seating, game tactics decorating the floors, and of course, foosball tables.





An Office For A Galaxy Far, Far Away

An office that reflects the corporate culture of a software developer is bound to get a little nerdy. For Giant Pixel‘s San Francisco offices, Studio O+A encoded nerdom into the architecture. The space’s entryway features a perforated-steel screen that spells out the opening crawl from Star Wars (A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…) in binary code. But even nerds sometimes need to get their drink on, so the office also has a basement speakeasy with a full cocktail bar.