Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario Fights The Fights Worth Fighting

Before Patagonia, you spent 25 years in corporate finance, working in a variety of places, from private equity to tech. Yet at some point you felt like your personal values and your professional work were in conflict. Was there a particular moment when this misalignment came to a head?

I had success, by any measure you consider. And by the measure of my immigrant grandparents, I would have been arriving at the very height of my career. But then I did have an important moment. I was in New York, riding in a limousine during a road show to raise some money. I saw this person crossing the street, who obviously had some kind of mental problem. My mother was schizophrenic and had issues as well. The person was kind of wavering in the street, and I started getting very frustrated because they were making me wait. I had that impatient thought that I had to get somewhere! Then I saw myself in the window of the car and thought, Is this what I’ve become? Is this what success is? I got out of the car, and I walked to Central Park to get near some nature, and I just reflected.



How long did it take you to get from there to Patagonia? Did you quit your job the next day?

No, no. That was a thought that entered my mind and then I think it was about six years of trying different things. Then it led me to Patagonia.

Patagonia is sort of a paradox. You manufacture clothing. You are in the business of making and selling stuff, and yet you tell people not to buy it. The company has funded Black Friday ads that say “don’t buy our ­products,” because you don’t believe in conspicuous consumption. Yet in recent years the company has doubled the size of its operations and tripled its profitability. How do sustainability and selling coexist?

Yvon‘s [Chouinard, Patagonia’s founder] very basic philosophy has always been to make the very best product, make it as durable as possible. A lot of people talk about the “Don’t Buy This Jacket” ad, but what it really was saying was, “Don’t buy more than what you need.” The more you consume, the more strain it has on the earth’s resources. We don’t want that, because we all care about this nest we’re in. We put out a film this year called Worn Wear, which celebrated the durability of our product and the fact that it can be handed down from generation to generation, and that you can bring it back to us and we’ll repair it.

I think that those values are very healthy ones for business. It’s like alchemy, like everything kind of works together. I think people want to buy the product because they know what the company stands for, and because they know that we’re willing to take risks to talk about environmental danger, to open up a dialogue around that. Being a private company really gives you a lot of ability to express yourself and not be confined by this mentality that profit has primacy over all things.