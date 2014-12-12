6 Tips To Stay Productive During The Holidays

Between office festivities and get-togethers with family and friends–not to mention holiday travel plans and the financial crunch that often occurs around this time of year–plenty of things may distract you from work during the holidays.

Kory Kogon, global productivity practice leader for Franklin Covey and coauthor of The 5 Choices: The Path to Extraordinary Productivity says surviving the holiday season means turning your attention inward, focusing on what you need to be successful rather than giving into the festive season’s demands.

Staying focused in the midst of the hectic holiday season can seem a daunting task, which is why Kogon recommends implementing the 30-10 promise. “Before the week starts, find 30 minutes to think about the things that need to get done in the coming week and prioritize that list,” she says.

Schedule the most important items in your calendar, allowing the smaller tasks to fill in around them. Then, at the end of each workday, reconcile your calendar. “If something didn’t get done, move it to another place; reschedule it,” says Kogon. Having a plan means you’ll be less likely to fall off track by seasonal distractions.

The holiday season is a great time of year to take a break. “Research shows that taking even a 10-minute break during the day increases productivity,” says Kogon. Take advantage of the seasonal slowdown to give your brain a much needed rest. You’ll return to work more energized and ready to be productive in the new year.

Between get-togethers with family and friends and holiday shopping, you no doubt find your personal calendar encroaching on your work life during the holiday season. Rather than trying to cram personal errands into your workday, schedule a personal day to focus solely on those domestic and personal holiday preparations. This will allow you to focus 100% of your energy on work while you’re there.

Is your holiday calendar jam-packed with invites to festive networking events? While you may be tempted to attend them all, Kogon says this can cause unnecessary stress and hinder your productivity.