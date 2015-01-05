The Recommender: January 2015

“After my first daughter was born and I fell down into the working- mom rabbit hole of exhaustion and isolation, I reached out to a bunch of girlfriends and asked if they’d be interested in participating in a daily email gratitude list. Each day we write down what we’re grateful for—as mundane as a warm latte or as grave as surviving cancer.” — Molly Guy Cofounder, Stone Fox Bride; Fast Company Most Creative Person

Illustration by Amanda Lanzone

“I love traveling with my dog, Penny, and Sherpa is the best carrier I’ve found. It’s small enough to fit under airplane seats (and is approved by all major airlines), but large enough for her to feel comfortable.”

— Ben Sheats

Head of engineering, Vine





“I look to the website Present & Correct for inspiration—and to satisfy my school supply fix.”

–Nancy Kruger Cohen

“Copain is a beautiful winery in Northern California that produces amazing Sonoma Coast wine. In particular, I love the P2, a blend of pinot grigio and pinot noir. Chilled, it’s perfect for poolside in the summer.”

— Katrina Lake

Founder, StitchFix.com

“The Moshi SenseCover looks great and stays closed, but shows caller IDs and answers calls, and flips open as needed.”

— Anthony Perez

“I carry a tube of Berocca everywhere with me. It’s a fizzy tablet energy drink that’s a lifesaver when dealing with jet lag.”

–Victoria Taylor

Communications director, Reddit

Issa Rae Photo: Kat Contreras

“The new album Kauai, by Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, is the most soothing, beautiful, poignant EP about love, heartbreak, and Hawaii. I always have it playing while I’m writing or working. It comes paired with a mix tape from DJ Drama that’s dedicated to Atlanta.”

— Issa Rae