The Impossibly Wonderful Trailer For Pixar’s “Inside Out” Drops

Pixar’s last few films have been of the fairy tale (Brave) and fantastical creature (Monsters University) variety–but Inside Out, coming June 19, has a regular-human focus.





Billed as an “emotion picture,” the movie stars Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, Mindy Kaling, and others as the emotions inside a pre-teen girl’s head. Inside Out is directed by Pete Docter, who helmed the emotionally triumphant Up in 2009.

In the first full-length trailer, we get a glimpse not only of the inside of protagonist Riley’s mind, but inside those of her parents’, played by Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan. In the clip, the parents’ respective emotions are in war-room high alert, struggling with how to attack the unknown terrain of Riley’s adolescent angst.





Another notable feature of Inside Out is that out of 15 films, it’s the studio’s second, after Brave, with a female protagonist (and first with a female lead who isn’t a princess).

Pixar’s first 14 films have all reached No. 1 at the box office, which president Ed Catmull says can be attributed in part to a culture that embraces ideas that initially suck, and to giving everyone on staff a creative voice.