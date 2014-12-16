Epic Christmas Caroling: This Is What Happens When Improv Everywhere Meets Target’s Budget

Posting an attendant in a McDonald’s bathroom. Showing up to a no-name band’s gig with a group of fans who somehow know all the words to its songs. Riding the subway without pants.

These were the types of spontaneous performances that Improv Everwhere concocted when it started in 2001. “The agents were in their street clothes, had no plan of action, and possessed no props to aid their cause,” explained one description of an early prank. “But this is Improv Everywhere, right? We don’t need things like ‘props,’ ‘costumes,’ ‘scripts,’ or ‘game plans’.”

When Charlie Todd founded Improv Everywhere in 2001, it pulled exclusively low-budget simple pranks. Now he regularly hires a production company.

Back then, Improv Everywhere’s public presence was a GeoCities site that documented pranks in blog form. Charlie Todd, Improv Everywhere’s founder, could not have foreseen that YouTube would be born in 2005 or that his project would go on to amass 1.7 million subscribers on that platform. Or that 13 years after the no-pants subway ride began with eight friends and a camera hidden under a magazine, it would become an annual stunt in over 60 cities around the world. This year, about 4,000 people participated in New York alone.

Improv Everywhere has, in short, become big business. Videos created by Improv Everywhere now cite producers, photographers, and production assistants in the credits. There’s an Improv Everywhere documentary. An official book. An NBC TV show pilot (it was not picked up). An online merch store. And far from having no props and no game plan, some projects from the company (Todd incorporated in 2012) now have the luxury of big budgets from big brands.

Target sponsored its latest project. It involved a 20-person orchestra, 13 singers, four Santa Clauses, two snowmen, a production company, and a quaint home in the New Jersey suburbs that belongs to one of the video producer’s grandmothers.

When I arrive several hours before the prank, a surprisingly epic Christmas carol, grandma’s yard has already been re-landscaped and lined with conspicuously neat Christmas lights. Her backyard has been co-opted for crew headquarters, with a heated tent housing cold catered pasta, and her basement has been converted into a mission-control headquarters complete with video feeds from the six cameras posted outside.

Todd recruited families in the area using the 65,000 email addresses he had collected from Improv Everywhere fans in the New York City area, and he chose five to participate. The mothers in each family are in on the prank, and have told their children and husbands that they’re going to the house to have a family photo taken. As they walk inside, the band huddles in a white moving truck parked across the street (the one with the least graffiti available, I’m told). The “photographer” tells the family he’s waiting on a battery delivery and, would they answer the doorbell if it rings?