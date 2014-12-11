Kendrick Lamar Pays Tribute To Compton In New Reebok-Backed Short Film

Right now, Kendrick Lamar is one of the most popular and skilled hip hop artists in the world. So should it come as a surprise that Reebok has recruited him to become its latest spokesrapper? We’re not sure. The brand has a long history– some of it checkered –of collaborating with hip hop’s best and brightest, including Jay Z, 50 Cent, Swizz Beatz, Lil Wayne, Mike Jones, and more.





A new short film, directed by Anthony Mandler, takes Lamar back to his hometown of Compton to talk about artistic inspiration and more.





Lamar will also be featured in Reebok’s new global campaign when it launches next spring, and create his own limited edition collection, including signature Ventilator styles inspired by the artist’s life, style, and personality, available June 2015.