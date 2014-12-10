What The Sony Hack Reveals About Hollywood’s Struggles With Technology

The more leaked documents that make their way across the Internet in the wake of the massive hacking of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s computer network, the more we learn about the way Hollywood really works. Which is to say that for those who thought the hyperbolic antics of HBO’s Entourage were hyperbolic antics: think again. Most explosive so far is an email spat between Sony’s film division head Amy Pascal and producer Scott Rudin over the disastrous development of Aaron Sorkin’s Steve Jobs biopic. The exchange makes fictitious über agent Ari Gold’s foul-spewings look positively G-rated.

Some highlights, courtesy of Defamer:

Rudin tells Pascal to “SHUT ANGIE DOWN BEFORE SHE MAKES IT VERY HARD FOR DAVID TO DO JOBS.” (He’s referring to Angelina Jolie, who wanted director David Fincher to direct her version of Cleopatra instead of Jobs.)

To which Pascal writes: “Do not fucking threaten me. I have been asking you [to] engage with me on this for weeks.”

Later, Rudin calls Jolie a “minimally talented spoiled brat” as well as a “camp event and a celebrity,” whom he has no desire to destroy “my career over.”

But beyond the sensational value of these and other revealed documents–which include code names for stars; the confidential information of Sony employees and talent (including Sylvester Stallone’s social security number); and unreleased movies, such as Annie–the hack illuminates Hollywood’s ongoing struggle to wrap its head around/keep up with technology. From piracy to streaming to 3-D, it’s never been an easy road for Hollywood to adjust to the fast-paced digital surge that is redefining how we make and consume entertainment. Although there are individuals and companies–such as Disney and DreamWorks Animation–that are taking bold steps when it comes to embracing digital content and platforms, many Hollywood operators remain wary at best of new tech. In part that’s because the recipe for merging traditional and digital media is not entirely clear–for all of the proof that YouTube and Vine are the preferred entertainment hubs for young people–as a story in The New Yorker points out this week–there is still not a clear and compelling monetization model.

As one cable network executive says in that story: