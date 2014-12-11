How Christmas Went Commercial: A Brief History

It took Christmas a while to become what it is today. In fact, in the 4th century, Pope Julius I chose the date that, a few hundred years later, we’d come to associate with carols, pine trees, gifts, mistletoe, and annoying uncles. There was a time when it was banned in half the country, before President Grant declared it a federal holiday. When companies realized they could make a ton of cash off Christmas, they started sponsoring cute animated movies to sell their brand. That’s right–A Charlie Brown Christmas isn’t quite as anti-consumerist as you might think.