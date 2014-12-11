GE Drops Some Social Science With The Periodic Table Of Emojis

Lately, brands have been clamouring to find effective and engaging ways to use Snapchat . Comedy, product placement, deals and contests abound, but now General Electric is using our culture’s current emoji obsession to get really experimental.

Not only has the brand created a Periodic Table of Emojis, but from December 10th to 12th, the brand has recruited Bill Nye, The Daily Show‘s Jessica Williams, Rosario Dawson, chef Richard Blais and other guests to run science experiments in a pop-up lab in New York City. Snapchat users who message “GeneralElectric” their favorite emoji can get a live science experiment video that related to their emoji. Send GE the rocket emoji, and you could get back a 15-second video of a vinegar rocket exploding, as demonstrated by a GE scientist or celebrity guest. If you’re not on Snapchat, you can also get experiment tutorials on the emoji science site and FINALLY impress your family and friends by putting a needle into a balloon without popping it.