A Day In The Life Of The World’s Busiest Santa Claus

He hugs strangers. He jingles as he walks. He travels by pickup truck and subway and Long Island Rail Road. He reads “The Night Before Christmas” to kids over and over and over, never once losing the magic of the story. He puts smiles on faces, young and old. If you’re wondering why we’re calling the fella in the above video Santa Claus, well, that’s because it’s his name–he legally changed it. More importantly, as you’ll see, there is no question that this guy is the real deal.