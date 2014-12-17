Give It Your Blood, And This Futuristic Device Can Diagnose 1,000 Pathogens In Hours

There is a diagnostic platform sitting in a hospital in Paris that can identify over 1,000 disease-causing pathogens in just six hours and could potentially save hundreds of thousands of lives each year. This platform, called IRIDICA, is more than 15 years in the making. It was created by a group of men who believed that they could overturn the status quo of infectious disease diagnostics, which has been largely the same since the 1800s. They may have been right.

The origins of IRIDICA, which just received CE-Mark approval (the European equivalent of FDA approval) can be traced back to the mid-1990s, when four researchers–Dave Ecker, Rangarajan Sampath, Lawrence Blyn and Steve Hofstadler–were working at a company called Isis Pharmaceuticals. The group, which refers to itself as the “Band of Brothers,” became interested in developing new antimicrobial drugs. For three years, they worked on the project, buoyed by cash from the Department of Defense and other government agencies.

When they learned that the government was interested in funding revolutionary ideas for diagnostics to be used in everything from biosecurity to pandemic detection, the group had an idea: Why not take the same concepts they were working with for drug discovery and use it for diagnostics?

“Everyone was asking the wrong questions, taking existing technology and making individual tests for diseases. But with over 1,000 organisms causing disease in humans, you can’t make 1,000 tests,” says Ecker, who is now the divisional vice president of R&D for Abbott’s Ibis Biosciences business. “So we asked: Can we use our technology to say ‘Give me a specimen and I’m going to tell you what infectious organisms are in it no matter what they are?'”

In the year 2000, they came up with the concept that would ultimately become IRIDICA: a universal pathogen detector that could detect disease directly from specimens, like blood or tissue. That same year, Ecker went to an industry meeting on diagnostics, where people were discussing the Gram stain–a limited method for identifying the cause of bacterial infection that’s over 100 years old. “I was appalled that things had not advanced any further than that. In 2014, people are still using the Gram stain,” says Ecker.





For over a decade, Ecker and his colleagues worked on their skunkworks project, which was helped along with funding from numerous government agencies. Naturally, there was plenty of resistance from people who didn’t believe that could overcome the now-ancient gold standards of disease detection. The group’s first challenge was convincing agencies that they could take on their particular pet project, whether it be food-borne pathogens or potential pandemics. Viruses, the fly, anthrax, plague–the platform had no trouble diagnosing any of these pathogens. “It’s always an extra burden to prove yourself as a game-changing technology,” says Blyn, ‎ director of science and technology at Ibis Bioscience.

Now, after overcoming doubters, Abbott–which bought the technology–is rolling out IRIDICA.