5 Ways To Increase Your Own Empathy

From the boardroom to the classroom, empathy is a word we are hearing more and more about these days.

While at one time we assumed that humans were basically self-interested creatures that had to be taught to get along with each other, researchers like biologist Frans de Waal are finding that, like our primitive ancestors, we are social creatures that have naturally evolved to take care of each other.

While psychologists believe that infancy is a critical time for us to learn empathy, we also know that we can increase it throughout our lifetime. There is perhaps no other attribute that is more vital to develop relationships with others than empathy.

Here are five ways we can increase empathy:

Empathy requires that we cultivate the trait of active listening. Most people are thinking how they are going to respond while the other person is still speaking. Active listening means being totally focused on what the other person is saying.

To practice this, pretend that your job is to only focus on what the person has to say and accurately feed back to them what they have just said. A bonus, if you do your job really well, is to be able to receive additional information and have the person to go deeper than they normally would have without your feedback.

As your active listening skills increase, you will find people drawn to you and opening up to you more.