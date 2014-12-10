Meet The Happy Home Company, An Always On-Call Landlord And Superintendent For Homeowners

So you own a home. Congratulations! Only the kitchen counters are ugly, and you sort of want to redo them. Oh, and you need to replace the water heater. And someone should really do something about that weird brown stuff leaking from the dining room ceiling.

My parents’ generation always had “a guy”—someone (in our case, usually “uncle” who probably wasn’t really an uncle) in our circle who seemed to know everyone, and who had the wherewithal to get stuff like that done. A lot of people, this writer included, have a landlord.

And that’s sort of the idea behind The Happy Home Company, rolling out nationwide this week: Homeowners should have someone reliable they can turn to when crap hits the fan, so to speak.

The venture was launched by Doug Ludlow, the founder of photo-sharing app Hipster, who told Fast Company that as a first-time home buyer himself, he had no idea what he was doing. (The other cofounder, eBay executive Matthew Mengerink is the company’s CTO/COO.)

For $9.99 a month, you’re assigned a “dedicated home manager”—a former handyman, maybe someone who used to work in construction—that you can call on 24/7 for all your home needs, whether it’s finding a plumber ASAP or finding a local business to re-sod your lawn.

Managing a home should work like a “duck,” says Ludlow: Everything should look cool and calm on the surface, but underneath it all is a flurry of kicks and paddles to keep things moving. The Happy Home Company wants to be your duck.

A screenshot of the app.

The Happy Home Company’s plan to provide customers with a single person who can manage all home ownership needs is a bit different than the service provided by Thumbtack, which puts more of an emphasis on the technological infrastructure to help users find the right kind of contractor. In a way, it’s like the butler service, Alfred, which my colleague Sarah Kessler tried out for a week.