This Is What Your Kids Have To Do About Guns, Because Lawmakers Won’t Do Anything

It’s been two years since the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. To mark the occasion, anti-gun violence groups Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Everytown for Gun Safety have released a report and infographic marking the 100 school shootings since then.





There’s also a PSA, from agency Grey Toronto, showing school children going through a safety lockdown drill. The looks on the kids’ faces as they hide under their desk from an unknown threat is heartbreaking. In a statement, the founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America Shannon Watts said, “We do not send our children to school to learn how to hide from gunmen, nor should we expect sharpshooting to be a job requirement for educators. For far too long, our lawmakers have asked children and teachers to stand up to gunmen because they are too afraid to stand up to the gun lobby.”