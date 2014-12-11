Eerie Lights Mimic A Train Rushing Through This Deserted Station

Alone, it would be the place of nightmares. You stand in the dark, inside an empty Paris train station. A light moves toward you closer and closer, each time with a distinctive clack.

But among other visitors, Kinematope, by Pablo Valbuena, appears to be a wondrous experience. He’s fitted a third of a mile platform stretch–currently closed for refurbishment–with choreographed lights. They start at a slow horror movie creep sneaking at you one pillar at a time, then crescendo to mimic the intensity of a train rushing through the station at full bore.

You could interpret Kinematope as an exploration of architecture–and it most certainly is–but Valbuena has a slightly more nuanced spin on his own project. He calls the installation a “spatial film,” or a movie made without the camera as a mediator, that transports the viewer “into a virtual space-time” while keeping “the real, physical bonds of the body with its environment.”

It’s heady thinking for sure. It’s also more or less the description of a haunted house.

