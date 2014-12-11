Why Habitat For Humanity Isn’t Building As Many Houses As It Used To

The number of homes Habitat renovated in the U.S. more than doubled to 1,435 in its 2014 fiscal year that ended June 30 from 2008, according to the group. New construction, meanwhile, declined 31%, to 3,323, in 2014 from 2008.

The main culprit: land prices, which have increased at double-digit percentages since 2012, making building more expensive. A typical Habitat home has three bedrooms and sells for an average of $80,000 to $100,000, regardless of whether it was built from the ground up or renovated. …

In response, Habitat is buying less land and building fewer homes in favor of buying existing homes, many of them foreclosures, to be renovated. The organization doesn’t have an estimate for how much cheaper the latter option is, given the many variables involved, but it does add that more homes have been donated to it in recent years for the renovation program.