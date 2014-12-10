Watch The World’s Only Surviving Panda Triplets Hug It Out With Their Mother

Remember when those panda triplets were born back in July and the world freaked out? Well, get ready for act two: Those bi-colored balls of fluff met their mother for the first time and the snuggly reunion is almost too much to bear.





The world’s only surviving giant panda triplets are seen being cradled and coddled by their mom in this video released by China’s Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou. The panda cubs are more than 130 days old at this point, but park officials were reportedly wary of the reunion. As Dong Guixin, the safari park’s general manager, told NBC News, “Everybody was holding their breath at that moment. One of the three was very nervous and stayed at the gate.”

But in the end everyone hugged it out and it’s the most adorable thing you’ll see today, guaranteed.