Immerse Yourself In The Dreamy Odyssey Of “The Little Prince” In This New Trailer

Published in 1943, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s widely popular novella The Little Prince has since been translated into more than 230 languages, garnering worldwide acclaim for its gorgeous watercolor illustrations and a narrative that grapples with some of life’s biggest questions.

And now director Mark Osborne (Kung Fu Panda, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie) is breathing new life into The Little Prince with an animated feature with the likes of Rachel McAdams, James Franco, Benicio Del Toro, and Ricky Gervais lending their voices to the characters.





When a pilot crash lands in a desert, he meets a little boy who fell to Earth on an asteroid. What follows is a poetic journey of self-discovery and the meaning of relationships.

In the newly released international trailer (there’s an English version on the way), we’re introduced to dreamy worlds of CGI and stop-motion, set to a cover of Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know,” which is apparently becoming the go-to, yank-at-your-heartstrings soundtrack for animated adventures (I’m talking about you, Pooh.)

The Little Prince has been adapted into just about every art form you can imagine, including film. But Osborne’s take already looks like an incredibly notable addition. The film will be released in October 2015 in France; the U.S. release date has not been set.



