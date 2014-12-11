5 Tips For Selling Your Business

The majority of business owners are planning on retiring on the proceeds from the sale of their business. But combine their lack of readiness with the historically low success rates for selling a business, and you could be looking at the perfect storm for business owners.

The Exit Planning Institute’s 2013 State of Owner Readiness Survey revealed that more than 80% of business owners have no formal transition plan.

And historically, Tom West, author of The Business Reference Guide, estimates only 25% of businesses up for sale actually sell. Those odds are likely to become worse as millions of baby boomers attempt to sell their businesses over the next decade.

Below are five tips to increase your odds for a successful business sale:

It is never too early or too late to start planning the sale of your business. You’ll need to become informed on the emotional aspects to anticipate and educated on the numerous tactical complexities of the business sale process. This will help put you on a level playing field with buyers and increase the odds of a successful sale.

One of the biggest reasons businesses don’t sell is that business owners don’t have a vision of what they will do next. They can’t imagine not being the owner of “XYZ Company,” and the fear of the unknown causes them to walk away from a deal at the last minute.

For you, what comes next might involve working in a different occupation, dedicating more time to charity work, or becoming a coach. Taking the time for this introspection early in the sale process greatly increases your odds of successfully getting to the closing table.