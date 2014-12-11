10 Gifts For The Hacker In Your Life

Chances are you know someone who likes to code, build things, hack things, or make, break, and fix things. Chances are also good that you have no idea what to get them for a gift. But don’t worry: Co.Labs has you covered. Whether they’re into hardware or software, stuff you wear or stuff you fly, still in elementary school or retired from IBM, we have just the thing for the hacker in your life.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement