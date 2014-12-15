Photos Document A Dog’s Travels Through Majestic America

John Stortz is an illustrator who has travelled the United States for the past two years, taking gorgeous photos of his dog Wolfgang. The shots, which include photos of the majestic dog overlooking Los Angeles, standing at the mouth of a cave and sitting in the middle of a long, straight road in Death Valley, have been collected on his Tumblr John & Wolf. Unless you hate beautiful landscapes, well-composed photos, and cute dogs, these photos are irresistible. We are jealous of Stotz’s adventures with such a lovely looking best friend.
