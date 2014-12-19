advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The 2014 Gift Guide: What To Get Creatives (And Those Who Want To Be More Creative)

By Dan Solomon1 minute Read

Geese are fattening, old men are awaiting haypennies (whatever those are) in their hats, and Christmas (or whatever) is fast approaching. And while you almost certainly have great ideas for the boring people in your life (what up, gift card!), more creative friends/family members/co-workers require more consideration: their gifts have to be both genuinely useful and clever enough to make it clear that you know them well. To that end, we’ve assembled a can’t-miss gift guide for the creative folks in your life, to ensure that they’ll be inspired and equipped going into 2015.


advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life