Free App Friday: 5 Ways To Make A Little Extra Money

Could you use a little extra spending money? Say yes. Even if you don’t need it, say yes. It makes the rest of us feel better.

Here are five free apps for making an extra buck while you’d otherwise be binge-watching Scandal, forearm-deep in kettle corn.

Check out Freelancer (Android, iOS, Web). You can browse available projects, responding with a bid from your phone like some sort of bigshot jetsetter. Some of these people will pay up, too: at the time of this writing, someone is wiling to pay $30 for help pointing a domain to a web server. Want to translate something from German to Thai? You get $280! Know Java? Seventeen bucks an hour can be yours.

Try Fiverr (Android, iOS, Web). You’ll get to duke it out with seemingly endless hordes of people willing to do things for five bucks. And man, there are a lot of people willing to do things for five bucks. To be fair, services “start” at five bucks, but there’s no shortage of stuff that seems like it should cost way more than five bucks: proofreading 1250 words, for example. Professionally mastering an audio track, being another. Get creative: you’ll be offering the service while people with five bucks browse what’s available.



Bonus App! Instead of doing all this extra work, try doing nothing. For two minutes. Can you sit still for two minutes? You don’t even have to install an app. There’s a a site where all you do is nothing for two minutes. If you try to do something else, you fail. It’s not easy. We’re a sad, sad people.

Sell some of it back to other people who can’t control themselves. People just like you! The Amazon Seller app (Android, iOS, Web) lets you scan the barcode of your copy of David Lee Roth’s Crazy from the Heat (the book, obviously; you’d never part with the album) in order to pass it along to another DLR diehard. In mere moments, you’ll have it priced and listed. If barcode scanning isn’t really your speed, you can list things the old fashioned way: by searching through a vast Internet-connected database of products virtual and tangible. The website lets you semi-automatically print shipping labels once you’ve made a sale, too.

You might as well design your own T-shirts and sell them. Note that you don’t have to be cool enough to use Instagram in order to design and sell T-shirts with the Snaptee app (Android, iOS, Web). You can take regular photos with your phone instead. But you should really use Instagram for this, right? “Oh, nothing. I’m just choosing a hella-dope sepia-tone squarsie to make into a shirt, which I’ll then sell for $20 and make 10% off the top,” you’ll say to nobody in particular. (Is that how Instagram users talk?)

You can make a few extra bucks with the Secret Shopper app (Android, iOS, Web). Once you’re signed up as a mall ninja, your phone’s GPS will direct you to your nearest target, at which point you’ll snap photos of price tags or test your patience with surly customer service representatives. Once all the pertinent data has been collected, you sling it to your overseer and wait for that sweet, sweet green to roll in.