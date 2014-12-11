The Importance Of Creating A Culture Of Why

Good knowledge is at the core of innovation. The more that people understand the way the world works, the more that they can develop novel solutions to problems. This type of knowledge is called “causal knowledge.”

Studies demonstrate that the people with the highest quality knowledge are the ones who routinely explain things to themselves as they learn. That is, these people consistently ask themselves “Why?” and then answer that question as they learn. When people self-explain in this way, they help to fill in the gaps in their knowledge, which gives them the raw material they need for innovation later.

Organizations can promote this kind of self-explanation by creating a culture that routinely asks “Why?” If you know that you are going to be responsible for explaining why things work the way they do in your organization, then you will habitually prepare to answer that question. That will ensure that you are maximizing the quality of your knowledge regularly.

Think about the financial collapse in 2007. As books like The Big Short by Michael Lewis make clear very few people routinely asked why the structured financial products that were created in the mortgage industry were sensible. Most people did not question the creation of these securities and did not understand the lending practices that originated the mortgages incorporated into them.

Those few people who did work to understand what was happening ultimately made a lot of money on the backs of investors. More people asking “Why?” more often might have led to greater scrutiny of this facet of the financial industry before it fell apart.