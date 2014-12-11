How To Deal With Your New Office’s New Open Floor Plan

“I feel like I’m being not only demoted, but punished. Every day I walk in and think, I must be being punished for something.”

While so many companies are moving to completely open floor plans, there’s bound to be some discontent, especially among those who previously held offices. I recently experienced this drastic change at my company, the result being that our CEO sits in a cubicle the exact same size as mine. Seriously. Prior to the move, people were undeniably antsy. On the first day in the new office, everyone looked positively shell-shocked.

Related: What Your Desk Says About You

About a month into life in an open floor plan, the reviews are mixed. Privacy is the biggest factor, especially for managers and executives. On the one hand, there are people who feel that the lack of privacy is a demotion: “I feel like my employees are being punished by having to sit right next to me. You don’t want your boss to be right on top of you all the time.” Some people have told me they feel more isolated, because you don’t want to walk around and talk to people for fear of disrupting those around them. Others who hated it at first have come around: “It’s not that bad. I kind of like it, I feel like my team needs to be collaborating, so this works.”

Over the past month I’ve witnessed all of the above reactions, and gathered some of the best advice for dealing with this massive change.

My boss made a point of booking every weekly meeting she needed a room for as soon as the company opened up the schedule. This was major. She has the most convenient conference room booked for everything she needs, and is never stressed about nabbing some privacy.

This one is tough for me, especially when I’m literally staring directly at the person I need to ask a question to. Why can’t I just be like, “Hey Jill! How do you change this title image?” Because for people trying to retain a modicum of privacy or a certain type of workflow, it’s not fair to be interrupting them constantly. Sometimes, sure. But don’t stop using email altogether just because someone is now sitting right next to you.