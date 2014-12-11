How To Make Holiday Cards Worth The Effort

In this digital age, it may feel strange to find yourself each December sitting amid a stack of holiday cards, envelopes, and mailing labels. But you’re not alone.

“A lot of people still send cards, contrary to popular belief,” says Jacqueline Whitmore, founder of EtiquetteExpert.com. “Particularly in business, it’s one time during the year that you can put your face in front of people you haven’t contacted in 12 months. It’s all about visibility.”

The problem is holiday cards are often done poorly. Whitmore describes the genre as “preprinted, presigned, with a postage meter stamp on front. It says you put absolutely no time or effort into sending this card.” That hardly makes people feel festive.

Here’s how to make this item on your December to-do list inspire warm feelings instead:

“People still like to put cards out,” notes Barbara Pachter, author of The Essentials of Business Etiquette. When selecting cards, be on the lookout for lovely artwork, or perhaps some shimmer.

As for the photo cards you send to your friends and family? That’s an option for business contacts too, but be mindful of the message. “You have to think about the brand, the image you’re projecting,” Pachter says. “If you’re in a wellness line of work, a photo of you on the ski lift might be great, or it might make your clients think ‘When we need her, she’ll be skiing,'” she says. Tread carefully.

“If you’re going to mail a card, you have to include a personal note,” says Pachter. First, write the recipient’s name–you’d be surprised how many people don’t do this. Write a line or two thanking the person for doing business with you. “It doesn’t have to be a book,” she says. “In fact, people don’t want it to be a book.” But it needs to be something. Otherwise, why bother spending the postage?