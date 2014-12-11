The Science Of Psychological Distance And Communication

Lots of ink has been spilled about how to motivate your employees–from financial incentives to recognition among peers. But new research suggests it’s not just the message that motivates, but the source that matters.

It’s called construal level theory–or the study of how people react to psychological distances. According to Nir Halevy, assistant professor of organizational behavior at Stanford University, it factors into helping motivate employees at work.

Laura W. Geller, senior editor of strategy + business, a management publication from PwC (formerly PricewaterhouseCoopers), recently interviewed professor Halevy about his research and it’s impact in the workplace. Here’s what he said:

The idea behind construal level theory is people perceive individuals and events that are close or far apart in time, space, and other dimensions of psychological distance, Halevy explains. For example, if someone’s very polite in their tone, you would likely infer a large psychological distance between the two of you because your friends and family speak more informally.

Visionary leadership increased job satisfaction only when people referred to their boss’s boss.

Distance can also be inferred when the information being communicated is concrete or abstract. If your counterpart from another department starts talking about the future of the company and high-level ideals, you may think they’re being pretentious because you’re on the same level–there’s no psychological difference between you.

Halevy and his team surveyed 2,000 employees at a telecommunications company, asking respondents about the amount of feedback they receive from their supervisor, or someone one level above them, and whether that person is a visionary leader who speaks about abstract values and ideals.

“We found that visionary leadership increased job satisfaction only when people referred to their boss’s boss,” Halevy says. “When [respondents] talked about their direct boss, visionary leadership just didn’t do the trick. Conversely, when people rated their direct boss, concrete feedback and mentoring improved job satisfaction. But it didn’t improve job satisfaction if the source of feedback and mentoring was their manager’s boss.”