The Secrets To Setting Goals And Staying Motivated (Even During The Holidays)

Between now and the new year, it’s easy for work to slip through the cracks. Holiday planning and festivities can quickly become distractions and important tasks can be forgotten. But Kris Duggan, CEO of the enterprise goal platform BetterWorks , says setting the right kinds of goals can keep you focused–today as well as in the immediate future.

“Setting goals used to be an annual task that was put in a drawer and dusted off at the end of the year,” he says. “Instead of using goals as an operational tool, employees would work on what they thought was best in the moment. What they wrote down didn’t really matter.”

In contrast, companies that utilize goal science create a culture of agility and propel progress, says Duggan. He shares five best practices that will take a company from chaotic to focused:

Instead of using a top-down approach where leaders set goals and employees execute them, Duggan suggests implementing a bottom-up method, distributing input and accountability throughout the company.

“A mere 7% of employees today fully understand their company’s business strategies and what’s expected of them,” he says. “Businesses that embrace goal science best practices can keep everyone working well together by making sure goals are not established in isolation.”

Duggan says employees feel a sense of connection when the workplace is engaging: “How do you create an engaged workforce? Offer more recognition and praise. Align people’s goals as part of the bigger picture. And let everyone come up with solutions,” he says.

In addition to connecting goals across an organization, employees make more progress when they feel they’re part of a supported community. Duggan says this is created by making everyone’s goals public, including those of leadership.