The Buzziest Internet Moments Of 2014 Crammed Into One Silly, Toe-Tapping YouTube Video

This year’s YouTube Rewind has landed, highlighting all the most clicked moments of 2014–and, oh, what a year we’ve had.





Set to a bumping mashup of all the songs that are lodged permanently in your brain, “Turn Down for 2014” relives all the Internet instant classics from this year such as the Ice Bucket Challenge and strangers kissing for the first time, using some of the biggest stars on the platform—Bethany Mota, SMOSH, and Tyler Oakley. We see you all.

Prove you’re worthy of the Internet and try to spot all the memes!