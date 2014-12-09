HBO’s Standalone Service Coming This Spring

HBO is launching finally standalone service on or around the April premiere date of Game of Thrones‘s fifth season, according to Fortune.

Per their report, HBO scuttled plans to build the web-only service internally, instead building on technology developed by MLB Advanced Media, which also provides streaming services for WWE Network. HBO executives are apparently displeased with the work of its own technology wing, citing frequent outages during highly popular shows like Game of Thrones and True Detective (at least one of which was the result of a long-ignored memory leak CTO Otto Berkes deemed a non-issue) and other user complaints.

Some of the in-house work will be rolled back into the existing HBO Go product that subscribers (and their closest friends and family) have access to. Berkes, however, may not be much longer for this company.

HBO gave Fortune a statement that included the following:

It is not uncommon to use outside resources in this type of project. This in no way impacts our plans and we’re excited to bring an over-the-top HBO product to market next year.

You can read the full memo sent by Mark Thomas, HBO’s SVP of Technology Program Management, and Drew Angeloff, SVP of Digital Products, as well as more speculation here.

