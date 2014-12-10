20 Ways To Describe Pantone’s Color Of The Year

Every year since 1990, the Pantone Color Institute has nominated a Color of the Year, which supposedly predicts the single hue that the design world will go nuts about for the next 12 months. Last week, the color institute chose the 25th Color of the Year : Marsala (Pantone 18-438).

What is Marsala? In its press release last week, Pantone described Marsala as a “naturally robust and earthy wine red.” And today, while sitting in on the 2015 Color of the Year webinar, I heard a Pantone representative say that Marsala was also the color of fine chocolates, exotic spices, and the fragrant loam of the fertile Earth.

Wow! Pantone certainly doesn’t seem to be at a loss for ways to describe Marsala, do they? Inspired by the ingenuity with which Pantone was going about describing what is, in actuality, a rather gross swatch that falls somewhere on the spectrum between blood and poop, I ended up spending the rest of the webinar coming up with some other colors that Marsala reminds me of.

Here they are, in no particular order:

• The color of wine teeth.





• The color of an old Band-Aid found behind the toilet.

• The color of a drunken mall Santa’s outfit as he lies unconscious in the gutter.