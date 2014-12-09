Watch President Obama Take A Spin At Stephen Colbert’s Gig

We’re only days away from the final episode of The Colbert Report on December 18 [insert tears here] as Stephen Colbert prepares to make the leap to CBS to take over for David Letterman. And Colbert is going out in presidential style.

During last night’s episode, Colbert was scheduled to interview President Obama. The interview happened, of course, but not before Obama hijacked Colbert’s “The Word” segment, changing it to “The Decree” and telling Colbert, “You’ve been taking a lot of shots at my job–I decided I’m going to go ahead and take a shot at yours.”





And you know what? Obama crushed it. In fact, Colbert called the show his “best yet” on Twitter (of course, he says that about all of them). In his trademark staccato delivery, he managed to take down Fox News, Republicans at large, Obamacare haters, and himself.