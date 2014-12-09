These Charming Facebook Tutorials Teach You How Not To Embarrass Yourself Online

The average Facebook user may be consistently confused be freaking out about the social network’s terms of service and the company’s penchant for changing its privacy settings. But when it comes to the really important stuff–blocking ex boyfriends, editing cringe-worthy posts, and untagging mortifying photos–the company is trying to make things as clear as possible. And it’s done so in a cute sort of way. Facebook’s in-house creative agency has released a series of short video tutorials titled “Just In Case Studies,” demonstrating how to easily navigate the social network’s app, which some people find less intuitive than the website.





Each short presents a scenario that the average Facebook user might encounter and then gives a step-by-step explanation of how to respond. The ads are both useful and quirky. They manage to be straightforward without feeling didactic. (If only there were similar videos explaining exactly how the company is stealing your identity and what you can do to stop them.) But, in the meantime, if you want to block your ex…and then unblock your ex five minutes later, “How to Block Someone,” will tell you how.

Or you agreed to participate in your friend’s ridiculous photo shoot and you’re less than thrilled with the results? “How to Untag a Photo” will save you a lot of embarrassment.

There’s “How to Edit a Post,” for all you aspiring novelists who keep posting–and then changing–your book title. And most charming of all is “How to Share With Just Friends.” It’s the one video to acknowledge that millennials don’t have the monopoly on connected creativity.