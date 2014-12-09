Apple To Open First Brooklyn Store

Brooklyn’s transition from hipster outer borough to mainstream destination may finally be complete: An Apple store, the focal point of high-end malls across America, is set to open on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg next spring.

The company has leased a 20,000-square-foot space at 247 Bedford Ave., near North 3rd Street and just blocks from the Bedford Avenue L train stop–beating out retailers like J.Crew for the prime location, according to The Real Deal. Renderings of the renovated space highlight the building’s existing brick facade while adding tall, arching windows along the sidewalk.

Current tenants include a bagel store and a health food shop. A Whole Foods is set to open across the street, at 242 Bedford Ave., before the end of the year.

Apple continues to earn the most annual revenue per square foot of any retailer, beating out luxury goods brands like Tiffany & Co. and Michael Kors. As of May, Apple was raking in $4,551 in sales per square foot on average at its U.S. stores. According to the New York Post, landlords for the Williamsburg location initially expected to ask $185 to $200 per square foot to lease the space.

