4 Techniques For Turning Goals Into Wins

With proper methods virtually any goal can soon be turned into result.

Merely an hour a day of proper planning can save you several hours of doing. How you spend your time is just as important as setting the right objectives and communicating them to your team.

But how can you get great results when you keep a hectic schedule?

It’s about mastering the demanding schedule of constant meetings, status updates, and follow-ups, and if all that isn’t challenging enough, you need to fulfill different expectations coming from various levels of the organization.

Each day should be a step towards the goal, even if it’s a miniscule step. In order to achieve great results, you need to set and clearly communicate them. According to a study from Dominican University, people who write down their goals are 42% more likely to achieve them. Clearly defined goals are one of the most impactful employee engagement drivers.

No doubt about it, there is a positive correlation between goal setting and achieving the desired performance. And although your gut feeling is definitely important, having good tools, organized processes, and methodologies are an immense help to turn those goals into wins.

Here are four steps billion-dollar businesses like Google, Skype, and LinkedIn implement that help them set and achieve those major goals.