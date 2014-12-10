Share Your Office Holiday Party Horror Stories

Do you hear what I hear? The ditching of ties for Santa hats, sound checks on a karaoke microphone, the clatter of wine glasses behind an open bar–’tis the season for the company holiday party.

Before you start schmoozing with the CEO or sharing your life’s every detail with the whole HR department, watch the video above for reminders of what not to do this year.

If that conjures up cringing ghosts of parties past, don’t keep those precious memories to yourself! Send us your best naughty-list gossip, here, or on Twitter with the hashtag #FCpartyfoul and see it featured in an upcoming article on Fast Company. Don’t worry, you (and your company) can stay anonymous–we won’t tell if the “friend from Accounting who danced on the bar” is really you.

Be sure to get your stories in by 5 p.m. on Monday, December 15th. And don’t forget to check out the video below for some hilarious outtakes from our debaucherous holiday party.