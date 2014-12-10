5 Startup Tips No One Bothered To Share With You–Until Now

Starting a business is one of the most exciting career choices you can make. There’s nothing quite like watching something you’ve built from the ground-up grow into a successful organization that provides true value to customers.

It’s also one of the most difficult career paths, as there are so many factors that go into getting a business off the ground, from market research to funding to developing a market strategy and building a team.

There are certain pieces of advice every entrepreneur should be equipped with before they embark on their entrepreneurial journey. The following are five things that I certainly wish I knew beforehand.

Don’t be above seeking advice. Some of the best entrepreneurs I know are also some of the best listeners. They understand that leading a company doesn’t mean doing everything on their own. And while entrepreneurs are not required to have all the right answers, they are required to find them, which many times come from listening to trusted people outside of the organization.

Yes, great entrepreneurs are great decision-makers, too. They surround themselves with a sounding board of confidantes who offer different perspectives and solutions to business challenges, and they take those perspectives into account when making decisions.

So establish a close circle of confidantes not affiliated with your company and open yourself up to new ideas. It gets lonely at the top, and sometimes you need to talk to someone with a fresh perspective that can see the situation clearly and in a different light.

Don’t jump the gun and attack the market before fully understanding the field that you’re entering. There are many important questions that you need to answer before you begin selling your product or service.