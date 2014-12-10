The Holistic Approach To Good Leadership

Leaders must look out: For their companies, for their teams, for themselves. For trouble on the horizon and the light at the end of the tunnel. For all the challenges and the opportunities.

But what’s become only clearer to me throughout my career is that the most effective leaders also look in. They turn the lens around to work on themselves; to learn more, always; to exercise and stay in good shape; and to go a bit deeper than that too.

Spirituality, however one defines it, whether with an explicit religious practice, or by simply embracing the beauty of a sunset–or sunrise, since most of the business leaders I know are up well before it–can help inspire the greatest leadership.

Pausing for a moment, for 10 minutes or half an hour to get some meditative quiet amid all the noise of our frenetic lives generates more of the clarity, creativity, insight, decisiveness, and energy that can motivate a team and drive a strategy.

That’s not what most of us learn early in our careers–or ever, for that matter. Most of us are taught the opposite. That to stop, even for just a little while, is to fall behind. But that’s just not true.

I think most of us know, for example, because we’ve experienced it, that the best ideas have a way of coming unexpectedly, in a visceral flash. Not from intellectual analysis, working the data, however important that may be, but from some other resource within us.

The most important business insights and decisions certainly involve thinking, but that “Eureka!” moment, that out-of-the-box insight that truly distinguishes a leader, never just turns up on a calculator. The tactics and game plans that somehow put two and two together to come up with a brilliant, game changing five tend to come from someplace else. From the right brain, not the left: that creative, intuitive part of us that you can’t plot on a graph.