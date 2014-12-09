Amazon Wants You To Make An Offer With New Bidding Option

Amazon is inviting shoppers to haggle on certain items with the debut of a new feature that lets customers bid on objects sold by third-party vendors. The new “make-an-offer” feature is already available on around 150,000 items, including a document signed by Abraham Lincoln and priced at $150,000, with plans to have “hundreds of thousands” of wares up for negotiation in 2015.

According to Peter Faricy, the head of Amazon Marketplace, the company recently conducted a survey of sellers, and nearly half of them said negotiable prices “would be important to drive more sales on Amazon.”

The new option isn’t just an eBay clone. The deal-making between customer and merchant is private, and an item will never be sold for more than the listed price. After an offer is made, sellers have 72 hours to accept, reject, or make a counter-offer. If a counter-offer is made, the seller then has 72 hours to make a decision.